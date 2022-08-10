Sean McVay didn’t want ‘Entourage’ life in LA with Veronika Khomyn

When Sean McVay landed in Los Angeles as head coach of the Rams in 2017, he wasn’t planning to emulate the Hollywood escapades of Vincent Chase and Johnny Drama.

As relayed in a new ESPN profile of the Super Bowl-winning head coach, McVay’s friends wanted him to stay single for the first year, despite being in a serious relationship with longtime love Veronika Khomyn. In fact, the 36-year-old’s inner circle hoped to “share a home in the hills and hunt around town as a pack, a football Entourage,” the piece details, referencing the HBO series that chronicled the West Coast adventures of a group of pals that was loosely based on Mark Wahlberg’s life.

Spoiler alert: That wasn’t part of McVay’s game plan. Instead, he asked Khomyn to join him in Los Angeles after the twosome began dating in Washington, where he previously served as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Sean McVay touches upon his relationship with his now-wife, Veronika Khomyn, in a new ESPN profile. Instagram

In ESPN’s feature, it’s detailed how Sean McVay’s buddies wanted to “share a home in the hills and hunt around town as a pack, a football Entourage,” a la the HBO series. Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett C

In 2019, the same year McVay and the Rams reached the Super Bowl but fell to the Patriots, he proposed to Khomyn, who specializes in luxury real estate. Three years later, the two are now husband and wife, with the couple’s June nuptials taking place about four months after McVay hoisted the Lombardi Trophy following the Rams’ Super Bowl triumph over the Bengals in February.

“Not by coincidence,” McVay said of having Khomyn in his life and the professional success he’s experienced.

Now six months removed from Super Bowl celebrations, McVay is ready to run it back with the Rams, with whom he finalized a contract extension.

Veronika Khomyn and Sean McVay tied the knot in June 2022, three years after getting engaged. Instagram/Veronika Khomyn

The newlyweds attended this year’s ESPY Awards on July 20, 2022. Getty Images

Veronika Khomyn and Sean McVay celebrated in February 2022, when the Rams won the Super Bowl. Instagram

When the Rams open the season next month at home against the Bills, expect Khomyn to be cheering on McVay from SoFi Stadium, much like she did this past season. In fact, once the Rams sealed their Super Bowl victory, she and McVay celebrated with a kiss.

“I’ve watched this guy grind nonstop. Day in and day out. No breaks. He always puts everyone else first, and winning this Lombardi trophy for his team, his family, his friends… is a dream come true!!!” she exclaimed on Instagram in February. “I love you babe, you deserve this times a million. Victory tastes pretty damn good!”