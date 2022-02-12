Sean McVay and fiancée Veronika Khomyn’s sweetest couple moments

Sean McVay and fiancée Veronika Khomyn are a solid team.

Khomyn, a luxury real estate agent who hails from Ukraine, has supported the Rams coach in his journey back to the Super Bowl — and some might just call her his good luck charm.

McVay was dating Khomyn when the Rams hired him as their head coach in 2017 and stuck by him when the team lost to Tom Brady and the Patriots in Super Bowl 53. She will most likely be cheering McVay on from SoFi Stadium on Sunday, when his Rams face the Bengals in Super Bowl 2022.

But long before the couple called Los Angeles home, they were stationed in Washington, where McVay served as the tight ends coach and an offensive coordinator for the Redskins (now Commanders) from 2011 to 2016.

In January 2017, McVay was named the Rams’ head coach, making history as the youngest head coach in the modern era. In the days following the hire, Khomyn celebrated McVay on Instagram, sharing a black-and-white snap captioned: “My love.”

In his first two seasons with the Rams, McVay made back-to-back playoff appearances, including the Super Bowl in February 2019. Although he didn’t walk away with a championship ring at the time, he presented Khomyn with a stunning square-cut sparkler of her own in June 2019, when he popped the question.

Although the Rams missed the playoffs in 2019 and were eliminated by the Packers in the Divisional Round the following year, change was coming to Los Angeles in the form of quarterback Matthew Stafford.

In January 2021, the Rams acquired Stafford in a blockbuster trade with the Lions that sent quarterback Jared Goff to Detroit and Stafford out west. Prior to the trade, McVay and Stafford had linked up in a Mexican vacation run-in.

Khomyn joined McVay for a celebratory dinner with Stafford and his wife, Kelly, Sports Illustrated reported.

This season, long expected to be Super Bowl-or-bust for the Rams, Khomyn became a staple at SoFi Stadium. At the start of the 2021-22 season, Khomyn shared an on-field snap with McVay, whom she dubbed “Mcbae” in a 2018 post on Instagram.

When the Rams went on the road during the playoffs in January, Khomyn embraced McVay in Tampa Bay after a Divisional Round win over the Buccaneers — on the day before McVay’s 36th birthday, no less.

Although Super Bowl 2022 is most definitely at the top of their minds, another game-changing event in in the near future: their upcoming nuptials.

During an Instagram Q&A in March 2020, Khomyn said the couple will have a destination wedding.

“Things are going smoothly and every little detail makes me so excited,” she teased at the time.

Khomyn also said the couple spent much of their time in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic discussing wedding plans, working out, playing board games and relaxing at home.

The soon-to-be husband and wife also love “adventuring” together, having traveled to Paris, Bahamas, and Greece throughout their years-long romance.

Next up — marriage (and maybe a Super Bowl ring).