Seahawks vs. Saints prediction: Odds, expert NFL picks

Action Network NFL analyst C. Jackson Cowart is in his first season in The Post’s Bettor’s Guide. Here are his best bets for Week 5.

Seattle Seahawks (+5.5) over NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

I just don’t understand the love this week for the favored Saints, whose roster is riddled with injuries at key spots. Jameis Winston (back), Alvin Kamara (ribs) and Michael Thomas (foot) are all questionable for the affair Sunday against the Seahawks, who are starting to look like a cohesive unit behind Geno Smith after last week’s shootout victory over the Lions.

Let’s not forget New Orleans just played in London, seven days before this one. The past 12 teams to play overseas went 1-11 against the spread in their following game, and almost all of them lost in blowout fashion. Most of them also had bye weeks, which isn’t the case for these already shorthanded Saints.



Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,000 New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. (Welcome Offer not available in NY & PA) Full T&C apply.



First bet up To $1,250 On Caesars New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



Up to $1,000 No Sweat First Bet 21+. New customers only. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY only. T&C apply

San Francisco 49ers-CAROLINA PANTHERS Under 39.5

This is one of the most attractive under spots I’ve seen in a while, and I’m shocked that oddsmakers haven’t dropped the total lower than this.

The 49ers own the NFL’s stingiest defense by yards per game (234.5) and points per game (11.5) — the latter of which is on pace to be the second-lowest mark all-time across a full season. Conversely, the Panthers rank dead last in yards per game (262.3) and are tied for the third-fewest points per drive (1.45).

Betting on the NFL?

They’re tied, fittingly, with San Francisco, which has scored just seven offensive touchdowns all season and six in Jimmy Garoppolo’s three games at the helm. I don’t expect much of a better showing offensively from either side in this one.

Last week: 0-2. Texans (L), Packers-Patriots Under (L).

Season: 4-4.