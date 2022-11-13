Seahawks vs. Buccaneers, Raiders vs. Colts

Action Network NFL analyst C Jackson Cowart is in his first season in The Post’s Bettor’s Guide. Here are his best bets for Week 10.

Seattle Seahawks (+3) over Tampa Bay Buccaneers (in Munich, Germany)

We bet on the Seahawks last week, and we’re happy to go back to the well on one of the most underrated teams in the league.

Given what we expected coming into the year, it’s a bit baffling to see Seattle ranked fifth in team DVOA and ninth in net points per drive (0.28), but there’s no denying that the formula has worked in the first year sans Russell Wilson. Geno Smith and the Seahawks’ offense gets much of the credit, but this defense has been one of the NFL’s best in recent weeks and should be able to thwart Tom Brady and this limping Bucs unit.



Risk Free First Bet up to $1,000 with NPBONUS New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. (Welcome Offer not available in NY & PA) Full T&C apply.



First bet up To $1,250 On Caesars New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000 21+. New customers only. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY only. T&C apply

Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks Getty Images

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (-4.5) over Indianapolis Colts

Some spots are just too obvious to stay away. That’s the case here with the Raiders, and I’m honestly surprised this game hasn’t hit the key number of 7.

Betting on the NFL?

Forget the coaching mess for a second: On the field alone, the Colts rank 31st in DVOA and have one of the worst offenses in football behind struggling sophomore passer Sam Ehlinger. Now consider that his play-caller this week was a quality control coach two years ago, and his current boss has zero coaching experience beyond high school football. This could be the ugliest result of the week.

Last week: 1-0-1. Falcons (P), Seahawks (W).

Season: 7-8-1.