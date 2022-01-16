Seahawks’ Russell Wilson wants to explore offseason options

The Seahawks’ season may be over, but the chatter about quarterback Russell Wilson’s future is continuing to ramp up.

Wilson is said to want to explore his options this offseason, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, following a disappointing year in Seattle, which saw the Seahawks finish the season at 7-10.

Those close to the 33-year-old quarterback claim “he wants to investigate other destinations to see if those would put him in a better position to win another championship and create the legacy he sees for himself,” per the report, which also notes that Wilson has not demanded a trade and it is unclear if he will.

Wilson has won one championship during his 10-year career with the Seahawks. And while this is the second consecutive offseason that his football future has been widely speculated, Wilson said earlier this month that he wishes to remain in Seattle.

“We’ve always thought I would be here,” Wilson said, according to Pro Football Talk. “That’s been always my goal — to win multiple Super Bowls, and my plan is to be here and do that. You take every day and you just enjoy the moment.”

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson reportedly wants to explore his options this offseason Getty Images

It was reported in early January that the Seahawks have no plans to trade Wilson. He was open to waiving his no-trade clause to the Cowboys, Bears, Saints and Raiders last offseason and The Post confirmed last month he would consider waiving the clause for the Giants.

The Seahawks finished the season in last place of the NFC West, with all of their division rivals now competing in the wild-card round of the playoffs this weekend and Monday night. It’s the first time Seattle has missed the playoffs since the 2017 season.