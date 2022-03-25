Seahawks’ Russell Wilson trade had DK Metcalf ‘in shock’

DK Metcalf never thought Russell Wilson would leave Seattle.

The Seahawks’ wideout sat down with Kevin Garnett on the NBA legend’s Showtime podcast, and explained his initial reaction to the blockbuster trade that sent his quarterback to the Denver Broncos.

“I was just in shock because I didn’t think it was going to happen,” Metcalf said.

“The player personnel guy called me and told me it may happen. An hour later it happened. I didn’t hear from Pete Carroll and [GM] John [Schneider] until later that night. I was very shocked because I never thought he was going to leave Seattle.”

DK Metcalf was ‘in shock’ when Russell Wilson was traded to the Broncos. Getty Images

Metcalf also said that he was close with Bobby Wagner, the longtime linebacker who the Seahawks also released this offseason.

“That hurt,” Metcalf said. “We would work out every Tuesday. I’d go over to his crib to play pool. That was my big brother.”

The wideout said that, with Wilson and Wagner gone, it’s time for him to step up and be a leader in the Seahawks’ locker room.

Metcalf, 24, had 75 catches for 967 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.