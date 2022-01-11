Seahawks QB Geno Smith arrested on suspicion of DUI

Geno Smith was arrested on suspicion of driving under influence in King County, Wash., early Monday morning.

Smith, 31, is currently a backup quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks and previously played for the Jets after being selected in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

Citing King County court records, the AP reported that Smith was arrested at 2:10 a.m. Monday and released at 9:30 a.m. TMZ added that Smith was initially pulled over for speeding.

No other details of his arrest have been made available.

“Geno is fully cooperative with the investigation,” Smith’s attorney Jon Fox told the AP in a statement. “I hope that an open mind can be kept by all as the facts are ascertained.”

Geno Smith was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Washington early Monday morning. Getty Images

Geno Smith had three starts this season when Russell Wilson went on injured reserve. Getty Images

With Russell Wilson suffering a finger injury, Smith had the most playing time he had gotten in years this season in Seattle. He appeared in four games with three starts, completing 65 of 95 throws for 702 yards, five touchdowns and one interception — all highs since his second season with the Jets in 2014, the last year in which he was a regular starter.