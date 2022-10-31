Seahawks’ Geno Smith dedicates game to ex-Giants bosses

SEATTLE — About an hour had passed after he’d led the Seahawks to a 27-13 win over the Giants Sunday at Lumen Field, and Geno Smith was in the mood to make a dedication.

“For me, this game was for Ben McAdoo and Jerry Reese,’’ Smith said. “They believed in me.’’

Touché.

And ouch.

The 32-year-old Smith, who’s been an NFL castoff and journeyman before his rebirth this season, was dedicating the victory to McAdoo, the Giants head coach in 2017 who famously inserted him into the starting lineup and ended the 210-game ironman streak of Eli Manning, and Reese, the general manager at the time.

The Giants were 2-9 at that point in the season and McAdoo and Reese decided it was time Smith replace Manning, ending the two-time Super Bowl MVP’s streak of 210 consecutive starts, the second-longest run by a quarterback in NFL history.

Geno Smith celebrates his win over the Giants on Sunday. USA TODAY Sports

That start, a 24-17 loss to the Raiders, was Smith’s first and only start with the Giants. McAdoo and Reese were fired the day after that game by Giants ownership, Manning was reinstated as the starter for the rest of the year by interim coach Steve Spagnuolo, and Smith never started another game until filling in for an injured Russell Wilson last season with the Seahawks.

“I’m happy to be here in Seattle,’’ Smith said Sunday after completing 23 of 34 passes for 212 yards with two TDs and no turnovers. “I spent one year with the Giants. That year to me was like a blur. My life has moved on from them. I don’t have any remorse towards anyone there. It’s like a family here. Feels like home. I’m just enjoying my time here and continuing to work hard with these guys and just trying to be the best we can be.’’

Jerry Reese and Ben McAdoo. USA Today Sports

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll called Smith “the real deal,’’ adding, “There’s no mystery he’s going to run out of gas or something. It’s not like that. He knows exactly what he’s doing and he shows you week in and week out, throw after throw after throw. There’s nothing for us to hold him but in the highest of expectations really.

“What a thrilling story for the kid. He just hung in there so tough and outlasted it, and now he’s enjoying all the fun of it. He did great.’’

Giants players praised Smith after the game.

“He played good,’’ defensive lineman Leonard Williams, who played with Smith when they were on the Jets, said. “I’m happy for him the way he’s been playing all season, but I’m not happy when it happens [against] us. It was good seeing him. He was giving a lot of love and respect. Overall, he played a good game.’’

Smith was at his best in the fourth quarter when he completed 5 of 5 passes for 75 yards and gave Seattle a 20-13 lead on a 33-yard scoring pass to Tyler Lockett.

“He took control, made the plays he needed to make and helped his team win,’’ defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence said.

“He did a hell of a job and he’s making Seattle proud,’’ Giants linebacker Jihad Ward said.

“I always thought he was a great quarterback, even when he came out of West Virginia,’’ said cornerback Adroee’ Jackson, who fell victim to Smith’s TD pass to Lockett. “To see him thrive again, I always rooted for him. He’s a great quarterback and now it’s on display for everyone to see. He’s always been a talented guy. God works in mysterious ways and gave him this opportunity now and I’m happy for him.’’