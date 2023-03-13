Scottie Scheffler hugs wife Meredith after Players Championship win

It was a special victory Sunday for Scottie Scheffler.

Moments after the 26-year-old golfer won the 2023 Players Championship, he found wife Meredith in the crowd at TPC Sawgrass, where the twosome then shared a sweet embrace.

Scheffler, the world’s No. 1 golfer, captured his sixth PGA Tour win on Sunday after finishing at 17-under par.

Scottie Scheffler celebrates his Players Championship win with wife Meredith on Sunday, March 12, 2023. PGA TOUR

The couple shared a sweet embrace on the green at TPC Sawgrass. Getty Images



Scottie Scheffler was greeted by wife Meredith following his Players Championship win. PGA TOUR





He also collected $4.5 million in winnings.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Scheffler said Sunday. “Long day, tough day. I knew the conditions were going to get really hard late and I did a really good job of staying patient, not trying to force things, and then I got hot kind of in the middle of the round and, yeah, tried to put things away as quickly as I could.”

Though Meredith cheered on Scheffler throughout the weekend, the New Jersey native was also supported by one of his biggest fans, his 88-year-old grandmother Mary, who walked the course.

“I mean, it’s pretty impressive she’s walking so many holes out here,’’ Scheffler said.

“She’s a trooper. I really don’t know what to say. She’s had a rough last year with Grandpa passing away, and we have an uncle that’s pretty sick. I’m just happy that we’re able to kind of enjoy all this together.”

It’s been a wild 13 months for Scheffler, who claimed his first PGA Tour victory at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February 2022.





Scottie Scheffler and wife Meredith smile after the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in March 2022. Getty Images

The following month, he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Scheffler then won the Masters in April, earning his first-ever green jacket.

He’ll have the opportunity to defend his title as reigning champion next month at Augusta.





Scottie Scheffler and wife Meredith participate in the Par 3 event ahead of the 2022 Masters in April 2022. Getty Images

Prior to last year’s tournament, Scheffler participated in the Par 3 event with Meredith.

“First timers at the Par 3 & it definitely lived up to the hype,” Scheffler said of the Masters’ tradition, in which the loved ones of players act as caddies.

“Mere is still working on cleaning the grooves…”

Scheffler and Meredith have been married since 2020.