Scottie Scheffler grabs lead at Masters, Tiger Woods makes cut

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Scottie Scheffler left a birdie putt short on the final hole Friday but still shot a 5-under 67 to take a five-shot lead into the weekend at the Masters. Tiger Woods had an up and down day but managed to post a 2-over 74 on Friday to make the weekend.

Scheffler, the world’s No. 1 player bogeyed two of his first three holes but did little else wrong to finish 36 holes at 8-under 136. Charl Swartzel, Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry and Hideki Matsuyama were tied for second at 3 under.

The five-shot margin ties the biggest 36- hole lead at the Masters. Four others had the same lead and all went on to win, including Jordan Spieth in 2015.

Playing in just his third Masters, Scheffler conquered Augusta National on a day when the average score was 74.6. He made seven birdies on the last 15 holes after opening with a bogey on No. 1 and adding another on the third hole.

His play continues a remarkable year that has seen him climb to the No. 1 ranking. Scheffler won this year in Phoenix, then took the Arnold Palmer Invitational before winning the Match Play tournament last month.

Tiger Woods Reuters

Woods, who shot 71 in his opening round on his comeback from injuries suffered in a car crash, faltered early in the second round but managed to rebound on the back nine to finish two rounds at 1-over 145.

That was good enough to make the cut, though Woods is nine shots off the lead and is in . a tie for 19th.

Woods bogeyed four of his first five holes to make the turn at 39. But he birdied the 10th hole from short range and made two more birdies coming in to offset two bogeys.

Scheffler, who shot 69 in his opening round, was 5 under for the day and 8 under for the tournament through 16 holes. He was five shots ahead of a quartet of players at 3 under.