Scottie Scheffler enjoys Par 3 event with wife at 2023 Masters

Could history repeat for Scottie Scheffler at Augusta National this week?

The reigning Masters champion, 26, participated in the tournament’s annual Par 3 event on Wednesday with wife Meredith Scheffler serving as his caddie.

The couple, who has been married for two years, smiled as they walked the green together with Meredith toting Scheffler’s bag.





Scottie Scheffler and his wife, Meredith, participate in the Par 3 contest ahead of the Masters on April 5, 2023. Getty Images





The couple smiled on the course at Augusta National. Getty Images

The Par 3 contest takes place before the Masters each year, with the loved ones of golfers playing caddies for the day.

Scheffler and Meredith took part in last year’s event before the six-time PGA Tour winner won his first-ever green jacket, the first major victory of his career.

Scheffler shot a 1-under for a 71 in the final round and finished at 10-under for the tournament as he cruised to a three-shot win.





Meredith Scheffler served as Scottie Scheffler’s caddie in last year’s Par 3 event. Getty Images





The pair sweetly embraced before the start of the 2023 Masters. Getty Images

Meredith embraced Scheffler on the course, where the two shared a kiss.

In a post-tournament interview, Scheffler spoke about how Meredith encouraged him in the hours leading up to his tee time in the final round.

“I cried like a baby this morning,” Scheffler recalled. “I was so stressed out. I didn’t know what to do. I was sitting there telling Meredith [my wife], ‘I don’t think I’m ready for this. I’m not ready, I don’t feel like I’m ready for this kind of stuff.’ I just felt overwhelmed.





Scottie Scheffler is the reigning Masters champion. Getty Images





He will tee off in the afternoon on April 6, 2023. Getty Images

“She told me, ‘Who are you to say that you are not ready?’ What we talked about is that God is in control and that the Lord is leading me; and if today is my time, it’s my time.”

Scheffler, the world’s current No. 1, has won two events already this year, the WM Phoenix Open in February, followed by The Players Championship in March.

He will tee off Thursday at 1:36 p.m. with Max Homa and Sam Bennett and at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.