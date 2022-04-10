Scottie Scheffler cruises to Masters win, first major title

Scottie Scheffler cruises to Masters win, first major title

Masters Sunday lived up to expectations with spectacular performances from each of the final two pairings, but no one could overcome world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler’s dominant play as he secured his first green jacket.

Scheffler, 25, shot 1-under for a 71 in the final round and finished 10-under for the tournament at Augusta National on Sunday, the culmination of four strong rounds for the American. Scheffler shot a 69 in the first round, 67 in the second and 71 in the third. It was Scheffler first victory at a major championship.

Rory McIlroy, who hit a stunning bunker shot on the 18th hole to finish with a 64 in the final round — one shot shy of the tournament record — finished second at 7-under.

Cameron Smith, who was in the final pairing with Scheffler, finished at 5-under and tied for third with Shane Lowry after a rocky 1-over final round with a double bogey on 12 as the lowlight for the Australian.

