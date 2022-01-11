Scott Van missed CFP championship broadcast because of a heart scare

Scott Van Pelt had a heart scare earlier this week that caused him to miss one of the biggest “SportsCenter” programs of the year.

“Bummed to miss one of my favorite shows of the year, but happy to be ok and home after a bit of a medical scare this afternoon,” Van Pelt tweeted on Monday.

“Thanks to @SuburbanHosp @CJPVFD for looking after me. Heart got a little out of whack, (SVT) which was pretty spooky, but fine now.”

Scott Van Pelt at a Maryland basketball game. Getty Images

Van Pelt, 55, hosts ESPN’s midnight “SportsCenter.” With the network’s wide array of live rights, this program essentially serves as the postgame show for the evening in sports.

Any time ESPN airs a big game — NBA playoffs, NFL postseason, etc. — Van Pelt is a comfortable presence for the viewers to stick around for. His midnight “SportsCenter” is as important a platform as exists for ESPN in its studio programming strategy.

The college football national title game is, in many years, ESPN’s highest rated event.

In place of Van Pelt, Michael Eaves and John Anderson hosted “SportsCenter” after Georgia defeated Alabama for the college football national title.