Scott Mayfield’s improved passing giving Islanders a boost

Barry Trotz has always liked Scott Mayfield’s passing ability. But like a quarterback with arm talent, he’s wanted the defenseman to rein it in at times.

“He’s learned you don’t have to throw for the touchdown all the time,” Trotz said following the Islanders’ 4-1 win over Ottawa on Tuesday night. “Sometimes you throw those 15-, 10-yard passes, 5-yard passes when needed.”

That followed Mayfield’s third two-point game of the season, and second of the Isles’ recent homestand. Twice against the Senators, Mayfield picked out his man with precision, first finding Mat Barzal across the ice for a one-timer at 15:50 of the second period and later, a streaking Adam Pelech for a goal at 7:44 of the third.

Mayfield’s contributions usually pass without much notice — he eats up minutes, plays on the penalty kill, gets to where he needs to be. These goals, though, were of his creation. And Mayfield’s contributions on the offensive side of the puck (he had 12 points this season entering Wednesday, 10 of which were assists) aren’t going unnoticed.

“His passing’s always been pretty good,” Trotz said. “I’ve always liked the fact that he gets his shot through. I think he’s just got more comfortable with his game from Year 1 to where he is now.”

Scott Mayfield celebrates with Ilya Sorokin after the Islanders’ 4-1 win over the Senators. USA TODAY Sports

Mayfield, playing on the top pairing with Pelech, has averaged a career-high 20:05 per game this season. And even with the return of Ryan Pulock — Pelech’s longtime partner — Trotz plans to keep Mayfield and Pelech together, with Pulock slotting in next to Andy Greene.

The logic: Why fix what isn’t broken?

“They’ve played 11 weeks pretty well together,” Trotz said.

Mayfield and Pelech have a 56.36 expected goals percentage, per Natural Stat Trick, the best of any Islanders pairing with over 100 minutes, and have outscored opponents 16-11 while on the ice. The two were put together early in the season, before Pulock’s injury, and the combination has stuck.

For his part, Mayfield struck an affable tone when asked about his spot in the lineup potentially changing.

“We got a lot of guys here that can play in the game,” Mayfield said. “That’s a decision for [the coaching staff]. The biggest thing is going out, working hard, playing your game.”

Continuing with the same pairs the Isles rolled out on Wednesday night spreads out their three best offensive defenseman — Noah Dobson, Pulock and Mayfield — so one is on the ice at all times. Of the three, Mayfield is the least threatening in the offensive zone, as Dobson and Pulock both possess powerful shots. But he offered a reminder on Tuesday not to overlook what he can do.

Scott Mayfield battles the Senators’ Nick Paul for the puck during the Islanders’ win. USA TODAY Sports

“I just think it makes us more dangerous,” Trotz said. “We always try to get production from the back end, it’s not like we don’t try to. But it helps. It gives us a little bit of a cushion.”

Barzal said the two work directly on the pass that led to his goal every once in a while.

“He’s found me a few times,” Barzal said, “and it’s nice to get one.”

The Islanders will tell you — and Trotz did on Wednesday afternoon — that they’re not built to win with four or more goals. But, he conceded, it can be mentally draining to grind out one-goal game after one-goal game.

More contributions from the back end can help with that. And right now, that’s what Mayfield is providing.