Scott Hall, ex-WWE star, on life support after heart attacks

Former WWE star Scott Hall suffered three heart attacks on Saturday night and is now on life support, according to a report from PWTorch.
Hall, 63, reportedly had hip replacement surgery last week but suffered a serious complication due to a loose blood clot. He is at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Ga., per PWTorch. Hall was originally hospitalized after suffering a broken hip just over a week ago.
A two-time WWE Hall of Famer, Hall had been scheduled to appear in Dallas during WrestleMania this week.
Under the name Razor Ramon, Hall was a founding member of WCW’s New World Order along with Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash.
Hall, a two-time world champion, retired from professional wrestling in 2010.
He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a singles competitor in 2014 and has occasionally appeared in WWE since then.
Hall has dealt with health problems, including cardiac issues that resulted in him getting a defibrillator and pacemaker implanted in his chest, as well as drug abuse.