Scott Hall, ex-WWE star, on life support after heart attacks

Former WWE star Scott Hall suffered three heart attacks on Saturday night and is now on life support, according to a report from PWTorch.

Hall, 63, reportedly had hip replacement surgery last week but suffered a serious complication due to a loose blood clot. He is at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Ga., per PWTorch. Hall was originally hospitalized after suffering a broken hip just over a week ago.

A two-time WWE Hall of Famer, Hall had been scheduled to appear in Dallas during WrestleMania this week.

Under the name Razor Ramon, Hall was a founding member of WCW’s New World Order along with Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash.

From left, WWE Hall of Fame inductees Scott Hall, Hollywood Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash and Sean Waltman. Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports

Hall, a two-time world champion, retired from professional wrestling in 2010.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a singles competitor in 2014 and has occasionally appeared in WWE since then.

Hall has dealt with health problems, including cardiac issues that resulted in him getting a defibrillator and pacemaker implanted in his chest, as well as drug abuse.