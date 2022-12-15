Scott Boras dubs Steve Cohen ‘Steve Kong’ after Mets spending spree

Steve Cohen is pushing the Mets’ payroll this offseason where no owner has gone before.

Scott Boras is among the invested observers who loves to see it.

Brandon Nimmo, who is represented by Boras, reaped the rewards last week when he agreed to rejoin the Mets on an eight-year, $162 million contract, part of Cohen’s spending spree that has taken the Mets’ 2023 payroll to roughly $345 million.

“Our game needs Goliaths,” Boras said Thursday at a press conference at Citi Field to announce Nimmo’s signing. “We have to have Goliaths.

“You can envision Steve Cohen hanging on to the Empire State Building. There he is. And it’s maybe not Steve Cohen, it’s Steve Kong. But when you’re there and you’re looking at it, how good is it for the game? It’s really good for the game.”

Scott Boras, Mets GM Billy Eppler and Brandon Nimmo at a press conference announcing Nimmo’s new contract on Dec. 15, 2022.

And even after spending $461.7 million on six total free-agent deals this offseason — adding Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, Jose Quintana and David Robertson and re-signing Nimmo and Edwin Diaz — the Mets may still not be done. Further bolstering their bullpen and finding another bat, likely for the outfield, remain on their to-do list.

Following a 101-win season that ended in an early playoff exit, Cohen and GM Billy Eppler are not resting.

Mets owner Steve Cohen at the unveiling of the Tom Seaver statue outside Citi Field on April 15, 2022. Corey Sipkin

“That’s always a huge motivator in free agency is, where can I go and compete for a World Series title?” Nimmo said. “The great part is I didn’t have to go anywhere.”