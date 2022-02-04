Score a load of free bets on the NBA

Commercial content. 21+.



New York Post readers can get their hands on a fantastic first deposit bonus with PointsBet. New customers can claim $2,000 in free bets when they sign up to PointsBet.

<br />

What do you get with the PointsBet promo code?

By using the PointsBet promo code whilst creating your new sportsbook account, you can get up to $2,000 in risk free bets. These come in the form of two different bets, with one risk free $500 fixed-odds bet, the regular way of betting.

The other is a risk-free bet up to $1,500 on PointsBetting bets. For those unsure of what PointsBetting is, it’s a brand-new way to bet that was first introduced by PointsBet themselves.

How to use your PointsBet promo code

<br />

Click above to use the PointsBet bonus code NYPBONUS Be sure to read the T&C’s of the offer Enter and validate your details When asked to enter a promo code, make sure to enter NYPBONUS Make your initial deposit and place your first real-money wager Regardless of whether your bet wins or loses, your free bet will be placed into your account once your original bet has settled. You must use the free bet within seven days of it being awarded, otherwise it will expire.

Betting on the NBA: The Schedule

There’s a whole host of exciting games in the NBA this weekend for you to use your free bets on. The Brooklyn Nets continue their West Coast road trip against the Utah Jazz, and the Nets will be longing for a flight home having struggled of late. Brooklyn has lost all three of their games on the road so far, extending their losing streak to six games.

The Knicks are on the West coast this weekend as well, with a matchup against the LA Lakers. If the Knicks want to avoid a second straight loss, then they’ll need to overcome a Lakers side who are chasing the playoffs in the Western Conference. The Knicks won the previous matchup between the two sides in November by six, but a repeat result seems unlikely.

The Eastern-leading Chicago Bulls take on the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. The Bulls have mostly been on the right track lately, but they’ll enter Friday’s game coming off a disappointing 127-120 overtime loss to the Toronto Raptors. The Pacers have lost nine of their last 13 games, and will do well to prevail here.

Friday 4th February

Indiana Pacers vs Chicago Bulls – 7:00 p.m. EST

Charlotte Hornets vs Cleveland Cavaliers – 7:00 p.m. EST

Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets – 9:00 p.m. EST

Saturday 5th February

Los Angeles Lakers vs New York Knicks – 8:30 p.m. EST

Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat – 7:00 p.m. EST

Washington Wizards vs Phoenix Suns – 7:00 p.m. EST

FanDuel Super Bowl Boosted Odds offer

<br />

Super Bowl 2022 is just over a week away, and FanDuel is giving new customers the chance to get 56-1 odds on either team for Super Bowl 56.

This FanDuel promotion is simple to claim. Just follow our link to add the FanDuel promo code to your FanDuel registration process, and place a $5 moneyline bet on the team you think will win. If you are correct – you get $280.