Score a huge $1,500 first-deposit bonus

UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal



Despite having no title fight on the main card, UFC 272 is set to be one of the most explosive PPVs in recent history and whilst Dos Anjos v Moicano and Mitchell vs. Barbosa will be exciting matchups, all eyes are on the main event.

Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal vs Colby “Chaos” Covington is one of the all-time great stories and rivalries. Individually, they are major draws selling millions of PPVs. Together, their story is something Hollywood directors would be fighting over.

Former roommates, best friends and teammates at the famous American Top Team, Covington and Masvidal were inseparable, with both even cornering one another during their rise up the UFC rankings.

But that seems a long time ago now. Over the last 4 years there has been a constant war of words, bust ups and call outs between the two.

In short, they hate each other, and this isn’t a feud orchestrated for PPV sales, but a serious and hate-fueled rivalry. There will be no shaking hands after and if the press build up is anything to go by, this will be a violent and explosive encounter. It is a mouth-watering spectacle for the casual and committed fan.

Both also have two recent losses against Kasmaru Usman so their form doesn’t provide much to go off. Indeed, their form is relatively similar, winning against contenders but falling short of the belt, though Covington may just have the edge in terms of form. The tendency may be to back the better striker and whilst Masvidal may have the advantage it is only a slight one.

Masvidal and Covington are durable, have great cardio and rarely are KO’d, which may create some doubt about a finish, but if this fight goes the distance something will have to have gone seriously wrong. Both fighters have promised fireworks, the history is there, and the stage is set.

