Score $365 in Bet Credits for Sunday’s slate

Commercial content. 21+.



Readers both in and outside of Ohio can get their hands on a gigantic offer when they use the bonus code NYP365 while signing up for bet365 Sportsbook. The bonus code allows new users bet $1 to get $365 in bet credits. Just deposit $10, bet $1 on anything that’s -500 or longer (so -200 is OK, -750 is not).

Residents of Virginia are also in luck as bet365 is the newest addition to the state. They recently went live and it could not come at a better time with March Madness already underway. Remember, whether you are in Virginia or not, use the bonus code NYP365 to get your $365 in bet credits.

bet365 Bonus Code

How to use the bet365 promo code on Sunday

This Elite eight matchup will be a barnburner as the Creighton Bluejays take on the San Diego State Aztecs. Creighton finally sent Cinderella on her way as they dispatched of Princeton to get here.

However, San Diego State shook up the world as they knocked off the overall No. 1 seed in Alabama. Now they must pull off another upset against a team that was largely under-seeded.

This matchup is intriguing, as Creighton profiles similarly to Alabama. They have a big down low to control the paint while their talented backcourt sinks shots from the perimeter.

As we’ve seen, San Diego State is built to stop teams that operate that way, as they have tremendous perimeter defense and are very solid around the rim.

However, their offense is inconsistent, and they will have another tough defensive matchup in front of them. So while the Aztecs will keep it close, the Bluejays move on to this Final Four.

Pick: Creighton ML -125

What is the bet365 bonus code?



bet365 Bonus Code NYP365 bet365 Sportsbook Promo Bet $1, Get $365 in Bet Credits bet365 Sportsbook Promo T&Cs 21+, New Customers only. NJ, VA,OH, and CO only. Full T&Cs apply.

How to use the bet365 bonus code

<br />

Click the link above to head to bet365.

Click ‘Bet Now’ to sign up to bet365. Read the terms and conditions of the open account offer. Enter the required personal details, including name and date of birth. Agree to the terms and conditions and hit join bet365. You can now make a qualifying deposit and claim the offer. Place a $1 wager on any sports market. Your Bet Credits will be available shortly after your qualifying bets have settled. You can then place bets with Bet Credits, just select ‘Use Bet Credits’ in the bet slip.

Multi-Sport Parlay Bonus

An additional way to get those plus money odds for your bet credits will be to capitalize on bet35’s multi-sport parlay bonus. A bonus of 5-70 percent will be added to successful parlays that are placed pre-game and contain legs of multiple sports.

One example that you could use tonight would be with this matchup and the Atlanta Hawks. Take Hawks +3 (-110) and Creighton – 1.5 against SDSU.

If you take those two bets and parlay them together you will have a bet with a nice price of +264, where you will get back more than double your stake.