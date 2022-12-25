Score $2,500 No Sweat bet on Packers-Dolphins

Commercial content. 21+.



New York Post readers can use the FanDuel promo code to claim a $2,500 No Sweat First Bet. Click the link below to learn more about the new customer offer before the Packers play the Dolphins this afternoon.

FanDuel Promo Code

<br />

The FanDuel promo code gives new customers access to a no-sweat first bet up to $2,500 when they sign up to FanDuel Sportsbook. Make your first sports bet up to $2,500, and if it loses, you’ll still get your initial wager back in the form of free bets.

Just follow the link to use the FanDuel promo code when you register, and get started this Christmas with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Betting on the NFL?

Packers vs. Dolphins pick

The Green Bay Packers are trading in the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field for the sunny skies of South Beach when they play the Dolphins in Miami.

With Aaron Rodgers on one side and the high-powered offense of the Dolphins on the other, this should be an exciting game. FanDuel Sportsbook has the total of this game set at 49.5 points, which feels a little too low.

Miami is scoring 24.6 points per game (9th best in the NFL) and its wide receiver tandem of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle is arguably the best in the league. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has taken strides in the Dolphins’ new offense under head coach Mike McDaniel.

After really struggling early in the season, the Packers offense has been playing much better in recent weeks. Green Bay has scored 33, 28, and 24 points in its last three games.

Both of these offenses are playing well, and neither team has a great defense, so use the FanDuel promo code to take the over.

Packers vs. Dolphins pick: OVER 49.5 points

What is the FanDuel promo code?



FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code No Code required FanDuel Sportsbook Promo No Sweat First Bet up to $2,500 FanDuel Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New users only. 21 or older. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY Full T&C apply.

How to use your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code

<br />

Click here to claim the Fanduel Sportsbook welcome bonus. Enter and verify your details. Make sure you’ve read and understood the terms and conditions. Make your first deposit. Place a sports bet up to $2,500. If the bet wins, you are free to withdraw your winnings. If the wager loses, you will receive your stake back in the form of free bets. You have 14 days to wager your free bets should the original bet lose.

Refer a friend, get a bonus



21+. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply.

Got friends that haven’t got a FanDuel account? Earn yourself a free bet for every friend you sign up by clicking on ‘Earn $50’ on the left side of the main page of the desktop site. Once your friend is signed up and has placed a wager of $10 or more, you will get $50, with your friend also getting $50.