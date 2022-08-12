Score $1,000 risk-free bet on NFL Pre-Season

Commercial content. 21+.



New York Post readers can get a risk-free first bet of up to $1,000 to use on this week’s NFL pre-season action when they sign up to BetMGM using the promo code NPBONUS.

<br />

BetMGM’s new customer offer gives new users a brilliant risk-free first sports bet up to $1,000. By using the BetMGM bonus code NPBONUS, you are able to take advantage of this fantastic offer, with some exciting NFL pre-season games on display.

This means that if your wager wins, you keep the winnings, but even if it loses, you will get your entire stack back as free bets. BetMGM’s sign-up offer is one of the most competitive out there, providing new customers with a great welcome to life with BetMGM.

NFL Pre-season preview



The NFL’s preseason slate continues throughout the weekend with five games Friday, eight games Saturday and one game Sunday. It’s been an awfully long time without meaningful football, so there’s plenty of reason to get excited about the weekend ahead.

The action kicks off on Friday night with the Falcons taking on the Lions. The Atlanta rookie trio of QB Desmond Ridder, RB Tyler Allgeier, and WR Drake London should see plenty of run in this game, as head coach Arthur Smith has said every healthy player will play in the preseason. All three rookies could get cracks to start this season, with London expected to vie for a starting gig immediately.

The New York Jets take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday. QB Zach Wilson has reportedly been up and down in camp, but there’s no question the offensive talent surrounding him has improved. Garrett Wilson is one receiver to watch, but the same goes for Elijah Moore right now. Moore has been a star in camp and could be the offense’s big-play threat in 2022.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday. Justin Herbert has never played a preseason snap, and that apparently won’t change anytime soon, according to head coach Brandon Staley. We’re also not expecting to see snaps for Matthew Stafford, who has dealt with elbow discomfort and seldom plays in August anyway. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t some intriguing offensive playmakers who could showcase their skills in this one.

The full schedule is as follows:

Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions: Friday, Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. ET.

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars: Friday, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. ET.

Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals: Friday, Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

New York Jets at Philadelphia Eagles: Friday, Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers: Friday, Aug. 12 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Kansas City Chiefs at Chicago Bears: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 1 p.m. ET.

Carolina Panthers at Washington Commanders: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 1 p.m. ET.

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 4 p.m. ET.

at Buffalo Bills: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 4 p.m. ET. Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. ET.

at Pittsburgh Steelers: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. ET. Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 8 p.m. ET.

Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 9 p.m. ET.

Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 10 p.m. ET.

Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders: Sunday, Aug. 14 at 4:25 p.m. ET.

What is the BetMGM bonus code?



BetMGM Bonus Code NPBONUS BetMGM Sportsbook Promo Get a $1,000 risk-free first sports bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New Customers only. Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

How to use your BetMGM bonus code

<br />

Click above to use the BetMGM bonus code. Register your details and read the T&Cs. When asked for a bonus code, enter NPBONUS. Make your first deposit up to $1,000. If your first wager wins, the withdrawable money will appear in your balance. If your bet loses, your free bets will be in your account within 24 hours. Free bet funds must be used within seven days or they will expire.

Refer a Friend with BetMGM



21+.NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply.

One of the easiest ways to get yourself a load of free bets is through BetMGM’s very generous “refer a friend” scheme. BetMGM allows bettors to refer up to 20 friends, with both getting a $50 bonus. Your friend will need to make their first deposit and place their $50 bonus on any sport at odds of -200 or greater in order for you to claim your bonus.