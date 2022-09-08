Score $1,000 risk-free bet on Bills vs. Rams

Commercial content. 21+.



New York Post readers can get their hands on a $1,000 risk free bet with BetMGM. Use the BetMGM bonus code NPBONUS when signing up to BetMGM, and make your bet on Bills vs. Rams, risk free.

<br />

BetMGM’s new customer offer gives new users a brilliant risk-free first sports bet up to $1,000. By using the BetMGM bonus code NPBONUS, you are able to take advantage of this fantastic offer, as the 2022 NFL season gets underway.

This means that if your wager wins, you keep the winnings, but even if it loses, you will get your entire stack back as free bets.

BetMGM’s sign-up offer is one of the most competitive out there, providing new customers with a great welcome to life with BetMGM.

Bills vs. Rams: The Preview



The wait is finally over. America’s game returns for another year of drama, beauty, and suspense. Football is back.

Buffalo Bills face the Los Angeles Rams in the season opener, and the Bills will look to justify their pre-season status as Super Bowl favorites as they head West to take on the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Boasting one of the best rosters in the NFL with Allen under center, the offense includes pass-catchers All-Pro Stefon Diggs, Dawson Knox, and Gabe Davis. They will run a committee backfield which is also loaded with talent.

Super Bowl winners are now 18-4 straight up in Week 1 the following season, so the Rams are far from being counted out in this matchup. Avoiding the Super Bowl hangover shouldn’t be difficult, considering the Rams have kept most of the unit that delivered the Lombardi Trophy last year.

BetMGM favors the Bills in this matchup, as -2.5 favorites over the Rams. Head-to-head, the Bills have dominated the Rams with a 7-2 ATS edge in their last nine games, and they are 9-1-against the number in their last 11 non-conference games. They have been a terrific Week 1 bet, covering five in a row and 12-5overall.

That said, the Rams have seen a lot of success in the month of September, going 13-2 in their last 15 games. The Rams have both won and covered in five consecutive season openers, and in their last two times as home underdogs, they won outright both times. A tough one to call, for sure.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills: Odds



Team Moneyline Spread Total: 52.5 Los Angeles Rams -140 (+2.5) -110 Over -110 Buffalo Bills +160 (-2.5) -110 Under -110 Odds courtesy of BetMGM. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.



What is the BetMGM bonus code?



BetMGM Bonus Code NPBONUS BetMGM Sportsbook Promo Get a $1,000 risk-free first sports bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New Customers only. Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

How to use your BetMGM bonus code

<br />

Click above to use the BetMGM bonus code. Register your details and read the T&Cs. When asked for a bonus code, enter NPBONUS. Make your first deposit up to $1,000. If your first wager wins, the withdrawable money will appear in your balance. If your bet loses, your free bets will be in your account within 24 hours. Free bet funds must be used within seven days or they will expire.

Refer a Friend with BetMGM



21+.NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply.

One of the easiest ways to get yourself a load of free bets is through BetMGM’s very generous “refer a friend” scheme. BetMGM allows bettors to refer up to 20 friends, with both getting a $50 bonus. Your friend will need to make their first deposit and place their $50 bonus on any sport at odds of -200 or greater in order for you to claim your bonus.

Betting on the NFL?