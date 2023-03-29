Score $1,000 offer for Kings vs. Trail Blazers, any game

Commercial content. 21+.



Trail Blazers vs. Kings pick

Wednesday’s NBA slate wraps up in the Pacific Northwest when the Portland Trail Blazers host the Sacramento Kings in a matchup of teams going in opposite directions.

BetMGM favors Sacramento by 12.5 points in this game and that feels right. The Trail Blazers have been playing awful basketball lately, while the motivated Kings have the chance to clinch a playoff berth tonight, so this one could get ugly.

This would also be a historic postseason berth for Sacramento because it would end the longest postseason drought of any North American team in the big four leagues. That’s right, the Kings haven’t made the NBA playoffs since 2006! Sacramento missed its opportunity to clinch at home Monday when it lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves, so expect the Kings to be ready to go tonight.

And beyond the significance of making the playoffs, Sacramento is just a way better team than Portland. The Kings occupy the third spot in the Western Conference at 45-30 and have gotten there thanks to All-Stars De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

The Trail Blazers, on the other hand, have lost nine of their last 10 games, including recent blowout losses at home to the New Orleans Pelicans and Chicago Bulls. If Portland can’t compete against mid-tier teams like the Pelicans and Bulls, how will it stay within range of the Kings? Add in the fact that Damian Lillard is doubtful to play tonight with a calf injury and you’ve got the recipe for a blowout.

The Trail Blazers are free falling while the Kings are ascending and gearing up for the postseason, so take Sacramento to cover on BetMGM with bonus code NPBONUS.

The pick: Kings -12.5



