Score $1,000 No Sweat bet on SEC Championship Game

SEC Championship Game pick

The SEC crowns its champion later today when the Georgia Bulldogs play the LSU Tigers in Atlanta.

No. 1 Georgia enters the game 12-0 after a dominant regular season. The Bulldogs are the national championship favorites and boast the best defense in the country, allowing just 11.3 points per game. Their opponent, No. 14 LSU, comes in at 9-3 in the first season under head coach Brian Kelly.

FanDuel Sportsbook lists the total of this game at 51.5 points. I think the play here is to take the under and trust Georgia’s defense to put the clamps on LSU.

The Bulldogs’ defense has played its best against the best competition this season. The unit allowed just three points in Georgia’s blowout win over then-No. 11 Oregon in the season opener, then gave up 13 points in its win over then-No. 1 Tennessee.

LSU’s offense is not as good as either of those two teams, so Georgia should be able to stymie the Tigers. If Georgia can put together another excellent effort, it’s hard to see the total exceeding 51.5 points.

Georgia vs. LSU prediction: UNDER 51.5 points

