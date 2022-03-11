Scarlet Knights no match for Hawkeyes

Iowa enters this game as a strong favorite while riding the momentum of a blowout victory over Northwestern in the previous round. With the troubles Rutgers has had away from home this season, Iowa is in a great position to roll to the next round of the Big 10 Tournament.

Big 10 Tournament: Rutgers vs. Iowa

How to watch

Gametime: 2:00pm EST

TV: Big 10 Network

Live Stream: Fox Sports App, fuboTV, Sling, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV

Keegan Murray of Iowa posts up in a game against Northwestern. KENNETH MILLER JR.

Iowa (-7.5) over Rutgers

Give me the Scarlet Knights in Piscataway and anyone else away from Jersey, where Rutgers has gone 4-9 this season. Despite a bye, Rutgers doesn’t benefit from much of a rest advantage, as the Hawkeyes had an easy tuneup, while scoring a Big Ten Tournament record 112 points in their blowout of Northwestern. Iowa, which has won six of its past seven games by an average of nearly 20 points, will be looking to avenge its 48-46 loss at Rutgers on Jan. 19. Rutgers can’t bank on one of the best offenses in the country shooting 28 percent from the field — or one of the best home-court advantages — again.