Savannah Bananas player gets a hit with bat on fire

Talk about a guy swinging a hot bat.

The Savannah Bananas – a team known for their wacky antics – faced the Savannah Party Animals in an exhibition game over the weekend, and things got heated when one player stepped up to the plate with a wooden bat that was literally on fire.

Zak Whalin, the Party Animals batter, winked at the camera while swinging his bat to show off the flames.

The catcher and umpire, along with both teams, seemed unfazed by the blaze as it was all part of the show.

The two teams were playing on the sold out Banana World Tour, which is a seasonal baseball experience that prioritizes nonstop entertainment that “tests the rules,” according to the Bananas official website.

Both teams are members of the Coastal Plain League, which consists of 16 teams throughout North and South Carolina that feature the top college players from around the country.

“We make baseball fun,” is the Bananas’ motto, which seems to be working since the team regularly hosts sold out crowds.

The Bananas made their ESPN+ debut over the weekend – just in time for the fireworks.