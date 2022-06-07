Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour presser ends with AP reporter booted

The opening news conference for LIV Golf’s first event at Centurion Golf Club on Tuesday apparently ended in commotion.

Officials from the Saudi-backed league “argued loudly” with an AP reporter, who was cut off while trying to ask a question during a presser featuring Kevin Na, Talor Gooch, and James Piot, according to another reporter.

“Players file out slowly, awkwardly as LIV officials argue loudly with a reporter about how he’s not being ‘polite,’” ESPN’s Kevin Van Valkenburg tweeted Tuesday morning.

In a separate tweet, Valkenburg said AP reporter Rob Harris “was led out by security,” but was “allowed back in to the media center by LIV officials” minutes later.

US golfer Kevin Na (L) attends a press conference ahead of the forthcoming LIV Golf Invitational Series event at The Centurion Club Getty Images

LIV Golf’s introductory press conferences have had no shortage of headline-making moments.

Dustin Johnson got on the mic to explain his decision to resign from the PGA Tour, effective immediately, and play only LIV Golf events and major championships going forward.

Johnson, who has been a member of the PGA Tour since 2008, said, “I chose what’s best for me and my family.”

The 24-time PGA Tour winner married model Paulina Gretzky in April. The couple has two children together — Tatum, 7, and River, who turns 5 in June.

Dustin Johnson at the LIV Golf Tour presser Getty Images

General view of the 1st hole at the Centurion Club Getty Images

Johnson, 37, reportedly received $125 million to leave the PGA Tour for LIV after rumors the latter had been poaching him.

The former world No. 1 was recently named the headliner for the first of eight LIV Golf Invitational Series events. The opening event takes place this week outside of London.

Johnson joins a number of pros, including Sergio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel, Louis Oosthuizen, and Branden Grace, all of whom resigned from the PGA Tour on Monday night.

Phil Mickelson’s agreement, reportedly worth $200 million, was first reported by The Post’s Mark Cannizzaro on Monday.

The PGA Tour has threatened suspension and bans for players who made the controversial switch. Pros who have done so could be ineligible for future Ryder Cups, as players need to be members of the PGA of America to be considered.