Saudi-backed Ladies European Tour golf going to Trump Ferry Point

Donald Trump will once again host a Saudi-backed pro golf tournament in the New York Metropolitan area.

The Aramco Team Series, an event on the Ladies European Tour, will head to Trump Golf Links at Ferry Ferry Point in The Bronx, according to a report in the New York Times. The tournament is scheduled for Oct. 13-15.

The New York City-owned course is run by the former President’s family business.

Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in The Bronx AP

The event was reportedly approved to be held at the property by the Eric Adams administration, according to a city official who was familiar with the matter but not authorized to publicly discuss it, per the report.

Much like the controversial LIV Golf Series, the Aramco Series, is bankrolled by the Saudi Arabian government, which has come under scrutiny for wide-ranging human rights abuses as well as using LIV as a way to sports wash its image for the atrocities.

The Aramco series dubs Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund as its presenting partner, while the title sponsor serves as the country’s state-owned oil company.

The women’s series, which is made up of five events around the world, features an individual and team competition that includes one amateur on each team with players vying for a $1 million total purse. The format consists of 54 holes with a cut after the first 36. Nelly Korda won the most recent tournament, earlier this month in Spain, while her sister Jessica was part of the winning team.

According to The New York Times, city officials determined that they couldn’t “unreasonably withhold approval” for the tournament under the city’s contract with the Trump Organization.

Nelly Korda won the last Aramco Series tournament in Spain earlier this month. Getty Images

LIV Golf already held one tournament at a Trump-owned course last month in Bedminster, N.J. — where family members of those killed in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks held multiple protests against the event — and is scheduled to visit another at Trump Doral outside Miami in October.

This will also be the second time the LET event has visited the New York area. Last year, the Aramco Series played at Glen Oaks Clubs in Long Island.