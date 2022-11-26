Saudi Arabia’s Herve Renard denies team got Rolls Royces for Argentina win

There won’t be 26 new Rolls-Royces hitting the streets of Riyadh after all.

Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard struck down a report that his entire team was being gifted luxury cars by the royal family following their shocking 2-1 win over Argentina. Numerous publications reported this week that crown prince Mohammed bin Salman would be giving out RM6 Million Rolls-Royces, but it seems that the claim in fact surfaced via a tweet from a Pakistani dentist, who was ill-informed.

“There is nothing true about this,” Renard said. “We have a very serious federation and ministry of sport and it is not the time to get something at this moment. We only have played one game, have two very important [group stage] games and we are hoping for some more.

Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard NurPhoto via Getty Images

Salem Aldawsari (10) of Saudi Arabia celebrates with teammates after scoring against Argentina earlier this week. NurPhoto via Getty Images

“I don’t know if you remember the press conference before Argentina. I said the Argentina game is one of the three important games we have to play. The only good thing at the end of this group stage is to finish No. 1 or No. 2.”

Saudi Arabia played Poland in its second group stage match on Saturday morning, needing a win to secure advancement to the knockout stage.

Saudi Arabia forward Saleh al-Shehri also called the report false.

“It’s not true,” he said. “We are here to serve our country and do our best. That is the rewards.”

Perhaps. But a Rolls would be a nice add-on.