Sauce Gardner gives latest on his Aaron Rodgers comments

As the Jets enter an offseason in which they are expected to acquire a veteran quarterback, star rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner has been all over social media sparking rumors about who that might be.

The favorite to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award recently posted a tweet in which he tagged Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Though he has since deleted the tweet, Gardner appeared on the NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” on Tuesday and stated, “I know a little something about something …” in regards to speculation the Jets might trade for Rodgers.

At an event to promote the TUMS WORDY sweepstakes game on Tuesday night in Manhattan, Gardner answered more questions about the Jets’ offseason.

“Nah, I was just trolling,” insisted Gardner when asked about his remarks on “Good Morning Football.”

Asked about the Jets’ expectations for the 2023 season, Gardner said: “Man, whether we land [a quarterback] or not, we are trying to go to the Super Bowl. We have to get to the playoffs first.”

Gardner and his teammates are certainly keeping their fingers crossed for a quarterback splash. Along with tweeting about Rodgers, Gardner also had some words for Derek Carr who is expected to be released by the Raiders on Feb. 15 if they have not traded him by then.





Sauce Gardner flexing vs. the Miami Dolphins Getty Images

All the Jets’ players can do is sit back and wait to see what moves the front office makes.

Gardner said he looks forward to having some downtime after his dominant rookie campaign.

“Just vibe out, have some time to myself,” said Gardner on how he plans to spend his first NFL offseason.

He will have something to look forward to Thursday, when he and his fellow rookie teammate, Garret Wilson, are heavy favorites to be named winners of the awards as top defensive and offensive rookies. Gardner and Wilson securing those honors would further establish the Jets as an attractive landing spot for any quarterback seeking to play for a team with a talented young roster.