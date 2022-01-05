Saturday Afternoon DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 18 Chiefs-Broncos Showdown tournaments

The Chiefs need a win in Denver to keep their dreams of a first-round bye in the NFL playoffs alive, and the Broncos would love the play spoiler. It sets up to be an action-packed DFS single-game slate, so we’re excited to share our Week 18 DraftKings Showdown picks. Our lineup features Patrick Mahomes, but our “Captain” selection should give us some differentiation and we have a few sleepers that fit perfectly in GPP tournaments.

Here are the important settings for DraftKings single-game contests: It’s full-point PPR, and there are three-point bonuses for 300 passing yards, 100 rushing yards, and 100 receiving yards. The Captain pick costs 1.5 times a player’s original price, but he also gets his point total multiplied by 1.5.

MORE DK SHOWDOWN: How to win a Showdown contest

DraftKings Showdown Picks: Chiefs vs. Broncos

$50,000 budget, need at least one player from each team.

Captain: (1.5x salary, 1.5x points): RB Darrel Williams, Chiefs ($14,700)

In the five games Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) missed this season, Williams scored 17.1 DK points per game and was heavily involved in the passing offense. With CEH likely to miss another week, this should set up to be another high-volume game for Williams. With this selection, we avoid the chalk MVP picks such as Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, and maybe even Javonte Williams, but we get similar upside. We know Hill and Kelce haven’t been “sure” things this season, and Williams acts as the third target in the passing game, too.

FLEX: QB Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs ($4,600)

Since Mahomes is finally looking somewhat like his former self, we can’t with good conscious leave him out of our lineup despite how chalky he’ll obviously be. After the tough loss in Cincinnati, this Chiefs offense will want to build some momentum heading into the playoffs, and all things start with Mahomes.

WEEK 18 FANTASY RANKINGS (PPR & STANDARD):

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

FLEX: Chiefs D/ST ($4,600)

Drew Lock throwing a pick-six isn’t out of question here, right? It’s never smart to “bank” on a defensive score, but we can at least be hopeful for a few turnovers. Lock hasn’t thrown an interception in his two starts this season, so it feels like he’s due, and the overall ceiling of Denver’s offense is low. It’s hard to see this selection coming back to bite us, and the upside is clearly present.

FLEX: WR Byron Pingle, Chiefs ($4,800)

Pringle — along with any other pass-catcher not named Hill or Kelce — is obviously never a safe selection, but we saw his upside in his 25.5-point performance in Week 16, so we like his boom-or-bust profile for tournaments. Denver has the ability to take out Hill (as we saw in Week 13), so Pringle could be the guy to step up among Chiefs wideouts.

FLEX: WR Jerry Jeudy, Broncos ($5,000)

You could opt for the big-play or touchdown upside of another Broncos pass-catcher here, but since DK is full-point PPR, we like Jeudy. He has plenty of explosiveness in his own right but can also rack up points on short or intermediate receptions. Whether it be big plays or a ton of volume in garbage time, it’s not out of the question for him to reach the 100-yard bonus (assuming he comes off the reserve/COVID list).

FLEX: RB Javonte Williams, Broncos ($8,000)

Williams broke out against the Chiefs with 32.8 DK points in Week 13, but that was while Melvin Gordon was inactive. We can’t expect the same volume this week, but we can shoot for similar efficiency. With the Broncos officially out of playoff contention, we’re hoping they’ll let the rookie eat and use Gordon as a mere breather back. After the Denver rushing attack disappointed in one of the best matchups for RBs last week (Chargers), expect the Broncos to try and establish the run game early. If this game enters garbage time, Williams could do plenty of work in the passing game, too.