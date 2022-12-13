Sasha Banks being done with WWE for now would likely be for best

The Post’s Joseph Staszewski brings you around the world of professional wrestling every Tuesday in his weekly column, the Post Match Angle.

If Sasha Banks is truly done with WWE, it is likely for the best.

It is where all signs point to now, though it could probably change in a nanosecond if Triple H and Co. swoop in with the right offer to bring her back into the fold. But there has been a recent report from PWInsider that Banks, whose real name is Mercedes Varnado will be appearing at New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom event on Jan. 4 and Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that she is done with WWE as of now.

Banks, who has an affinity for Japanese wrestling, teased a Stardom match with the inaugural IWGP women’s champion Kairi Sane. There is also AEW leaving Saraya – who wrestled Banks in her debut NXT match 10 years ago — with a mystery tag partner for their show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Jan. 11. Sure, you could plug in Thunder Rosa if she’s ready or a Toni Storm, but last time AEW was there Tony Khan hosted Warner Bro. Discovery execs – so what better place to debut someone of Banks’ stature?

All of it gives Banks the chance to be promoted like the elite-level star she believes she is after likely feeling she didn’t always get that from WWE. And more importantly, it gives her a chance to help grow her own star and put a spotlight on women’s wrestling outside of WWE. That could just be for a run in Japan that she’s dreamed of and will allow her to stay active in the ring. If Banks does also make the jump to AEW, it will be fascinating to see her effect on ratings as a gauge of her level of star power.

Sasha Banks is reportedly down with WWE and could make and appearance at WrestleKingdom in January. WWE

Remember, Banks and Naomi walked out on “Monday Night Raw” back in May – and haven’t been seen in wrestling since – because they didn’t agree with how the planned creative promoted them and the women’s tag team championships. As much as Banks is concerned with helping herself, I have to believe moving women’s wrestling forward is also high on her list. Putting a spotlight on a brand new title in Japan and potentially being the person that leads the AEW women’s division will surely sound enticing if the money is right.

Because let’s face it, what’s really left for Banks in WWE? More feuds with her fellow Four Horsewomen? She’s already had her WrestleMania moment with Bianca Belair, WWE’s new megastar. And while a program with Ronda Rousey would make sense, given Banks’ real-life displeasure with “The Baddest Women on the Planet,” the former UFC champion will likely be facing Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 39. The women’s tag team titles have continued to take a backseat so far under Triple H.

So what is there, Alexa Bliss once she pairs with Bray Wyatt? Rhea Ripley? Does any of that really intrigue me if I’m Banks? Instead of getting the chance to be the leading player elsewhere, she would likely go back to being a cog in a wheel in WWE. A return there will be on the table whenever she is ready you’d have to think, even years from now. So why not test the waters? Going to AEW would give her a chance for fresh matches against Saraya, Britt Baker, Toni Storm, Thunder Rosa, Jamie Hayter and a dream match with Jade Cargill among others.

It’s why Banks and Naomi have played their hiatus perfectly. They have taken the time to explore what else is out there and remained relevant by appearing on red carpets and New York Fashion Week. Banks recently tweeted she just finished her first movie in Boston. They didn’t just rush back to WWE after the regime shift. So other than getting a Royal Rumble pop that lasts a few minutes, what has changed that would draw Banks back now?

Sasha Banks delivers a frog splash to WrestleMania. WWE

It’s why if the rumor-mill smoke becomes fire in January and Banks is truly done WWE, it’s likely for the best for everyone.

Survived and Advance

NXT certainly has something in the Iron Survivor Challenge match it unveiled for the first time at a very good overall Deadl1ne premium live event on Saturday. If I’d change two things it would be to let them go for 30 minutes instead of 25 to allow a little more breathing room to create drama, and put the penalty box next to the announce table so wrestlers can enter and exit more quickly since the timer starts as soon as you’re pinned.

The men’s version saw a quicker pace, more falls and even some fun in and around the penalty box. It made for the frantic feeling that I envision for the match. Grayson Waller pulling Carmelo Hayes off to get a super-late pin to win was excellent and could create a new rivalry. On the women’s side, the last two minutes were fun, but the lack of falls certainly hurt it a bit. They built winner Roxanne Perez beautifully with her falling behind and early trips to the penalty box. Having her slip away from rival Cora Jade at the end was the cherry on top.

Join the Club

The Ring of Honor “television deal” announced over the weekend certainly wasn’t what fans had hoped for and likely won’t initially justify all the time and effort Tony Khan put into showcasing the brand on AEW television. But I can’t look at the relaunching of Honor Club as the platform for the brand’s weekly television show in 2023 as a complete disaster for a few reasons just yet.

The $9.99 per month fee will give Khan a chance to show networks if there is a real monetary interest in ROH’s extensive library and television. It will create more money than the company is making off it right now. Secondly, Ring of Honor pay-per-views will still be on Bleacher Report, so Warner Bros. Discovery is not completely out on the promotion just yet. Lastly, fans, as well as this writer, have complained about there being too much Ring of Honor-centric content on AEW programming and that should be ending in 2023. The question remains: Will any of the Dark shows go or get shorter with talent able to work Ring of Honor shows each week now?

The 10 Count

Final Battle was an excellent pro wrestling show that felt a bit like the Ring of Honor of old with an AEW twist. Thought the right people won outside of maybe fan-favorites Dalton Castle and The Boys dropping the six-man straps. Excited to see what Athena and Claudio do as the respective top champions now. Jericho tapping to the swing was brilliant and Keith Lee is incredible catching Shane Taylor in mid-air.

Potentially putting fresh coats of paint — literally and figuratively — on Alexa Bliss and Asuka feels best. Bliss’ slow burn back to Bray Wyatt will give Bianca Belair a high-level heel to deal with and fans have been clamoring to see Asuka’s alter ego Kana. It was nice to see Asuka work one match without the paint.

It was refreshing to see Tony Khan and William Regal handle the latter’s departure from the company in such a classy way as these types of things can often get messy. Regal still got to drive the main event narrative on TV and is getting to go out in a way that truly befits the respect he deserves. Regal, 54, wanting to spend time with his son Charlie Dempsey back in NXT is as admirable a reason to leave as any, and kudos to Khan for granting it.

If Kurt Angle and Gable Steveson have the hose to spray Alpha Academy with milk, why go through the whole awkward process of throwing the bottles at them?

Ricky Starks did pretty much the unthinkable – out-promo MJF during their superb segment on Dynamite. It was the star-making moment fans believed Starks had in him and now he must build on it with their AEW championship match on Wednesday. He and MJF’s promo deserve a Dan Orlovsky-like breakdown about why it was so effective in laying out the differences between the two.

Josh Alexander really has been a superb Imapact world champion and is putting on some of the best matches in the industry right now. His hour-long clash with “Speedball” Mike Bailey this week was no different, though I think 45-minutes would have been just as effective.

New Day becoming NXT tag team champions is one of he best and smartest main-roster crossovers yet.

Jon Moxley was getting booed heavily during his Rampage match against Konosuke Takeshita. It raises so many questions about the effect of all those AEW world championship reigns. Takeshita in the Blackpool Combat Club does makes sense, however.

So Adam Pierce “fired” Bobby Lashley for striking a referee and putting his hands on him. We can only hope this leads to the Hurt Business uniting because what else makes sense?

John Cena’s return to SmackDown on Dec. 30 should be to declare for the Royal Rumble and turn eyes to 2023 in a big way. Cena vs. Austin Theory or maybe Cena vs. Edge feel like the potential WrestleMania matches to make.

Extra: Sending well wishes and positive thoughts to the Khan family after Tony revealed last week that his mother suffered a stroke between Grand Slam and All Out. Thankfully he said she is doing better and was with the family for Thanksgiving. We do the same for MLW’s Richard Holliday as he continues to battle Hodgkin’s lymphoma after being diagnosed in July and to Barry Windham’s family as he recovered from a massive heart attack. Here is the link to Windham’s GoFundMe if you’d like to donate.

Match to Watch

MJF vs. Ricky Starks, AEW world champion and Dynamite Diamond Ring final (Dynamite, Wednesday, 8 p.m. TBS)

Could this be the start of AEW’s next great rivalry? Starks certainly laid the groundwork with his exceptional promo last week on Dynamite and now these two need to deliver the same chemistry in the ring. Doing so should at least put Starks in the conversation to dethrone MJF down the road because they are so similar yet on opposite ends of the spectrum. We will see if AEW protects Starks in any way on the finish.

Wrestlers of the Week

Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood, Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe, Ring of Honor

FTR and The Briscoes completed one of the all-time great trilogies in wrestling history with the latter reclaiming the ROH tag team titles in an epic, violent, bloody and rare double dog-collar match at Final Battle on Saturday. (Ironically going on the same day NXT’s championship match included a twerking contest. Pro wrestling, baby!). Even the ref bled. Every rung of this feud has been a must-watch, from a regular old wrestling match in April, a two-out-of-three-falls clash in July and now this. Take a bow guys.

