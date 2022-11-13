Saquon Barkley runs all over Texans in Giants’ win

The Giants came out of the bye-week break on Sunday and looked like — the Giants.

The 2022 Giants, that is.

They relied on Saquon Barkley’s massive legs and Daniel Jones’ increasing maturity. They played defense aggressively and often effectively. There were moments when you wondered if the offense could get anything accomplished and other moments when you could envision a bad loss brewing.

The Giants were in control almost all afternoon down on the field but rarely completely in control on the scoreboard at MetLife Stadium.

This is a new team and this is a new season, and the Giants opened up the second half the way they moved through the first half of their season. They did enough to win, beating the lowly Texans 24-16, disposing of an inferior opponent uneasily and yet effectively.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) stiff-arms Texans corner Derek Stingley Jr. during the first quarter on Nov. 13, 2022. Bill Kostroun

Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Texans in the third quarter on Nov. 13, 2022. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Barkley carried the ball a career-high 35 times to amass 152 yards, as the Giants pounded away at the NFL’s bottom-ranked run defense. Jones was accurate (13 of 17) with the few passes he attempted and tossed touchdowns to tight end Lawrence Cager and wide receiver Darius Slayton.

This was the first time the Giants (7-2) won this season without first falling behind. They trailed in all six of their previous victories. The Texans (1-7-1) lost their fourth consecutive game.