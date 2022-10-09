Saquon Barkley returns from injury, gives Giants lead vs. Packers

There is no stopping Saquon Barkley’s storybook comeback.

Barkley left Sunday’s game against the Packers with a right shoulder injury after he rolled over when tackled in space by De’Vondre Campbell late in the third quarter. He was listed as questionable to return, leaving Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell in the backfield.

But Barkley was back on the field with 9:42 remaining in the fourth quarter, after the Giants tied the score at 20-20 in his absence. He immediately made his presence felt with a 40-yard gain, and gave the Giants a lead with a 2-yard touchdown off a direct snap with 6:08 left.

What injury?

Saquon Barkley rushes during the Giants’ game against the Packers in London on Oct. 9, 2022. Getty Images

Barkley went into the sideline injury tent and emerged without his helmet as trainers forced him to go into the locker room, according to the NFL Network broadcast.

Playing any snaps without Barkley should be devastating for the Giants, whose entire offense revolves around his rushing and receiving ability. Barkley led the NFL in rushing yards and yards from scrimmage after the first four weeks of the season.

This is a resurgence from Barkley, who missed 18 games over the last two seasons with ankle and knee injuries.