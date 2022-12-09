Saquon Barkley in doubt for Giants showdown with Eagles

Saquon Barkley is not a lock to play Sunday against the Eagles.

Head coach Brian Daboll left the door open that the Giants could be without their best offensive player after he showed up on the Thursday injury report (neck).

“It’s Week 14, his neck is a little sore,” Daboll said. “I think it’s just a long season.”

A source told The Post that Barkley expects to be in the lineup, which backs up Barkley’s comments that he is just dealing with the toll of a physical season. His 1,296 yards from scrimmage accounts for 31 percent of the Giants’ season total.

The expectation was that Barkley would be limited in Friday’s practice, which often leads to players being designated as questionable on the final injury report. Daboll wouldn’t commit to Barkley’s availability.

“Hope so,” Daboll said. “Probably have to see.”

Saquon Barkley at Giants practice on Dec. 8, 2022. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

The Giants also have defensive lineman Leonard Williams out of practice with a neck injury. He is expected to be a game-time decision. Offensive guard Josh Ezeudu will miss a third straight game with a neck injury.