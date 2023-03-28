Saquon Barkley could skip Giants’ spring workouts

PHOENIX — There is a good chance Saquon Barkley will not have a new deal before the Giants begin their voluntary offseason workout program on April 17.

There is also a good chance Barkley will not have signed his franchise tag of $10.1 million before the program gets underway.

That could lead to the possibility that Barkley, without a contract, would not participate in the program this spring.

Asked on Tuesday if he expects Barkley at the voluntary workouts, head coach Brian Daboll said, “Yeah, I don’t know. I’d say that would be a good question for Saquon.’’





Saquon Barkley is currently without a signed Giants contract. for the NY POST

Daboll said his most recent contact with Barkley was about two weeks ago, via text.

“I’ve been in this long enough; there’s a business side to it, there’s a playing side to it,’’ Daboll said. “My focus is on today. Whatever situation comes up, we’ll handle it.’’

Daboll said he exchanged text messages “maybe once or twice’’ this offseason with Odell Beckham Jr., who is a free agent and remains unsigned.

Daboll got to spend time with Beckham late last season when Giants brass, including general manager Joe Schoen, met with the wide receiver, who was coming off reconstructive knee surgery for the second time in his career.

“He’s a good young man, it was a good dinner, had good conversation,’’ Daboll said.

“Any decision we make we’ll do it together, Joe and I will sit down and we’ll talk about it, and it’s got to make sense for everybody.’’

Among the new additions to Daboll’s staff is his son, Christian Daboll, who previously worked with the football programs at Alabama (for one year) and Penn State (for three years) when he was a student.

Christian is listed as an offensive assistant.

“He’s had four good years of experience,’’ Brian Daboll said. “I talked to some of his guys, too. Obviously I know him. Smart young man. He’s done a good job these first couple of weeks. Just like the other guys I hired, I expect them to do a good job.’’

Christian will work mostly with offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

Asked what his son calls him around the office, Daboll said: “I don’t even know, I couldn’t even tell you. There’s a little bit of separation there. Kafka deals with him a lot, I’d say.’’





Jason Pinnock for the NY POST

A starting safety spot opposite Xavier McKinney opened up on defense when Julian Love signed with the Seahawks.

Daboll mentioned Jason Pinnock as doing “a really good job for us last year’’ and that Dane Belton “came in, did some good things’’ as a rookie.

Daboll said the position is open for competition.

The Giants recently signed Bobby McCain, who was a starting safety with the Commanders.