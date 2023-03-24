San Diego State upsets Alabama to reach March Madness Elite Eight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This came as little surprise.

Not to Alabama.

Despite its first-ever No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, it knew it was in for a rock fight.





And certainly not to San Diego State, which before the game openly scoffed at the notion that it was an underdog against the mighty Crimson Tide.

By night’s end in Friday’s Sweet 16 showdown between contrasting styles at the KFC Yum! Center, fifth-seeded San Diego State took down Alabama, 71-64.





San Diego State (30-6) advanced to an Elite 8 matchup against the winner of Friday’s late game between Creighton and Princeton on Sunday.