Samoa Joe on joining AEW, Ring of Honor vision, WWE releases

Things have come full circle for Samoa Joe.

The longest reigning Ring of Honor champion is back for his third stint with the company, which All Elite Wrestling president Tony Khan purchased from Sinclair Broadcasting in March. The 43-year-old Joe, who was released by WWE for the second time in nine months in January, signed with AEW and debuted to close Ring of Honor’s “Supercard of Honor” pay-per-view on April 1. The chance to help rebuild Ring of Honor, where he worked from 2002-08 and briefly returned in 2015, was something that appealed to him.

“I think it was a factor,” Joe said when asked about signing with Khan and AEW. “On my end, it piqued my interest if anything, and then in our initial discussion [Khan said] he was looking to revitalize things in a fashion and I want to be a part of that.”

While Khan’s vision for what this version of Ring of Honor will look like is still a work in progress — though he has mentioned wanting to get it some form of a weekly show – Joe has a pretty clear idea of what he wants the spirit of the endeavor to be.

“Ring of Honor has been a tremendous launching pad for so many superstars in the industry and one that is remembered fondly by most of those superstars,” he said. “Aside from the people involved, I think the industry as a whole would love to see it survive, to regain prominence and become as great as it has been in the past.”

Samoa Joe All Elite Wrestling

The promotion has always been known for finding the next crop of great pro wrestling talent and giving them a platform to grow into stars, just like he was early in his career. While the current AEW roster features a ton of ROH alum such as CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Christopher Daniels and The Young Bucks, Joe doesn’t want the promotion to lose sight of what made it special for all these years. To him, that means finding and highlighting the talent “making their bones out on the indy scene” and “discovering those next big superstars that Ring of Honor is able to produce.”

“It’s always been a place where the newest, the most innovative guys from the industry kind of find a foothold to do what they do,” Joe said. “I’d like it to continue to be that. I’d like to see more new faces and more opportunities given to younger guys in Ring of Honor. … There has always been young, hungry talent waiting in the wings to show the world what they got and Ring of Honor has been that place where they do that.”

Joe is already in a position to help do that as the promotion’s Television champion – a belt designed for frequent televised defenses. While his role with AEW doesn’t including being a talent scout like he was recently in NXT, he certainly isn’t afraid to give some input on fresh talent to highlight, saying he believes his suggestions will be taken “genuinely seriously.”

Joe defeated Minoru Suzuki, a Japanese wrestling legend, for the TV title in a physical match on last week’s “AEW Dynamite.” It was a clash Joe didn’t think would happen as their career paths never crossed. Khan made the match because it was such a “natural fit” because of their similarly snug styles. When describing what it’s like to be in the ring with the 53-year-old brawler, Joe said, “you better show up ready to go,” but it’s something he relishes.

“Those are environments that I thrive in, that I enjoy. A little bit of pain, punishment and heartache and horror and it makes everybody happy,” he said.

Joe, who is qualified for AEW’s upcoming Owen Hart tournament, is looking forward to getting back to wrestling again after a number of starts and stops to his tenure on WWE’s main roster and his second stint in NXT. A concussion on a commercial shoot for WWE in early February led him to a successful stint on the “Monday Night Raw” commentary team prior to his first release in April 2021.

He was quickly brought back to the company to be a talent scout and on-air talent in NXT, returning to the ring in August 2021 to defeat Karrion Kross to become NXT champion for the third time at NXT TakeOver 36, only to have to vacate the title shortly after because of a positive COVID test. Joe, who is a two-time United States champion, remains “happy” with his time in WWE despite “obviously not getting to do everything you want to do there.”

“I wasn’t overly frustrated with everything,” Joe said. “I mean, things like that happen. It worked out at times and sometimes it didn’t and that’s how it goes. I don’t really sit here and dwell on things and punish myself over things that I cannot change or never will be changed. I’m squarely focused on what’s ahead of me and not behind.”

Samoa Joe slaps Minoru Suzuki All Elite Wrestling

When asked what talent in WWE thought of AEW when it was getting started in 2019, Joe said that if he had to guess that the other wrestlers felt just like he did that “it’s a good thing.”

“The more competition there is the more it drives the other guy to do better, to be better,” he said. “It’s healthy for the industry. It’s healthy for everybody. Nobody was like, ‘oh no, not another place to work.’ And anyone who was like that, it’s just asinine and stupid. I don’t know why anyone would think that.”

Now that he is employed by AEW, what’s in front of him is a fresh crop of talent to work with, a mix of familiar and legendary foes to go along with men he has never stepped in the ring with. Joe is currently in the beginnings of a feud with former Ring of Honor and TNA Impact rival Jay Lethal, who is aligned with the Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh – the former 7-foot-2 Dallas Mavericks draft pick. Singh’s debut – him attacking Joe after the lights turned off to end last week’s Dynamite — came under some criticism for the lack of fan reaction it produced. Joe agrees it could have been done better, but isn’t going to dwell on it and thinks others shouldn’t either.

“I think hemming and hawing over minor things like that are ridiculous,” he said. “I understand people have their opinions and feel a certain way about it, but I personally think it’s silly to sit here and continue to harp on it.”

After this feud is over there is a laundry list of possible challengers for him in AEW. Joe didn’t want to single anyone out, but mentioned former ROH nemesis CM Punk, MJF, Will Hobbs, Keith Lee and AEW champion “Hangman” Adam Page as people he feels fans want to see him mix it up with. He also understands the possibilities seem limitless right now.

“There are so many people I haven’t locked horns with yet,” Joe said. “I throw a stone, I hit somebody then I’m pretty sure you have a dream match.”

One group, and Joe’s potential interaction with it, that will likely pique fans’ interest is the Blackpool Combat Club because of its members and the physical style they represent. Joe has a long history with Bryan Danielson from their Ring of Honor days, he and Jon Moxley crossed paths in WWE and he and William Regal worked together both on camera and behind the scenes in NXT. It could make for some intriguing interactions down the road.

“There are a lot of men within that stable I have a great amount of respect from and some I’m learning to acquire respect for,” Joe said. “Obviously some would think that it would be a perfect fit for me, but I’ve never been one to be a very good teammate so, I don’t know how that would work.”

Samoa Joe stands with ROH world champion Jonathan Gresham. All Elite Wrestling

With so much potentially ahead of him, Joe doesn’t want to put a timetable on how much longer he plans on wrestling – only saying he’d like to finish out a handful of years. When it’s done, he’s interested in continuing working in the business either on commentary or another backstage role.

“It’s a difficult choice not because, ‘Oh, there’s this specific thing.’ No, there are a lot of things,” Joe said of his areas outside the ring in wrestling. “Knowing my luck it will be some combination, hybrid, kind of all those things kind of rolled into one and I’d have bitten off more than I can chew, but alas, that is life.”

In addition, Joe, who will be the voice of King Shark in the upcoming Suicide Squad video game, is also working on projects outside wrestling that he couldn’t get into details about. He only said to expect “more of Samoa Joe on your television and/or streaming screen in the future.”

Fans know they can find him in AEW now. His goal is to try to unify the AEW and Ring of Honor world championships and “set a precedent for what a champion should be for a company,” and help Khan build the latest incarnation or Ring of Honor so it can continue to thrive and not go by the wayside like WCW and ECW did in WWE.

“One of the strong points of Ring of Honor is it’s always been malleable,” Joe said. “It’s always changed with the times. Would I like to see it integrate with AEW? I feel like that integration is kind of there. As for what I expect for it, I’d love to see it come back to its prominence and be a greater extension of the All Elite family, putting on great shows and putting out great athletes that fans enjoy seeing.”

“AEW Dynamite” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on TBS and “AEW Rampage” is broadcast Fridays at 10 p.m. on TNT