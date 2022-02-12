Sam Ryder’s hole-in-one sparks beer-filled scene at Phoenix Open

Sam Ryder sank it in the cup, and then everyone else lost theirs.

In a beautifully chaotic scene in Arizona on Saturday, Ryder stepped up to the frenzied 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale — unique because of the three levels of grandstands that surround it, allowing around 20,000 rowdy fans to get a glimpse — and aced it, setting off pandemonium.

On the 124-yard par-3 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Ryder stuck the shot a few feet right of the pin and spun it left, good for a hole-in-one that resulted in plenty of hugs and plenty more lost cups and cans.

CBS footage shows shaking grandstands, partying people, all sorts of liquids in the air and dozens of beer cans and cups on the course.

Fans go wild after Sam Ryder’s hole-in-one at the Phoenix Open. CBS Sports

“We are covered in beer and other liquids I believe,” CBS broadcaster Amanda Balionis said on the telecast.

It took a few minutes for everything to get cleaned up.

“We might have a slight rain delay here,” Balionis added.

The shot moved the 32-year-old Ryder into a tie for 30th at 6-under, but he will have a memory that no one else goes home with.