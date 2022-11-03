Sam Darnold’s Panthers return is still very much a mystery

The Panthers have not clarified when Sam Darnold will return — or what role he will be returning to.

The former first-round pick of the Jets has not played a snap all season after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Carolina’s final preseason game. The Panthers opened the window for Darnold to return from IR on Oct. 19.

That 21-day window expires Tuesday, and the Panthers still have not activated the quarterback. When they will is “hard to say,” interim head coach Steve Wilks told reporters Wednesday.

“Sam has been doing well in practice, in the things that he’s progressed with, as far as really throwing the football,” Wilks said of the now fifth-year quarterback. “He hasn’t really taken any live action since last year. Preseason was sparingly there, so it’s still a process. I can’t really say.”

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold warms up ahead of a preseason game on Aug. 13, 2022. Getty Images

While Darnold has been out, the Panthers cycled through Baker Mayfield, who was benched after five poor games, and have since turned to third-year quarterback P.J. Walker, who threw for 317 yards in last week’s loss to the Falcons.

Walker appears to have won the starting job at least for now, which means a high-profile, former top pick will be the No. 3 quarterback and not even active on game days. Wilks will have to choose between Mayfield and Darnold as the Panthers’ backup.

“We’ll see when we get there,” Darnold said about his return timeline, according to the Charlotte Observer. “I can’t really tell you guys for sure, but I’m working towards [the return]. I think, for me, it’s about stringing together really good practices and making sure [the ankle] feels good.”

Panthers quarterbacks Sam Darnold (left) and P.J. Walker speak during a game against the Saints on Sept. 25, 2022.

Panthers quarterbacks Sam Darnold (left) and Baker Mayfield (right) ahead of an Aug. 19, 2022, preseason game.



For Darnold, even returning as the No. 2 likely would mean another lost season. He showed flashes, but never consistency, in three years with the Jets, then was sent to the Panthers for a chance to lock down the starting job. He was brilliant for four weeks last year, then tailed off before a shoulder injury derailed his season.

Darnold was set to enter this season as Mayfield’s backup before he went down on Aug. 26, and no one seems certain when he actually can come back.