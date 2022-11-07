Sam Darnold returns, Panthers fire two coaches after disaster

The Panthers have Sam Darnold back as they continue to clean house on their coaching staff.

Carolina activated the former Jets quarterback from injured reserve to the open spot on their 53-man roster on Monday, the team announced, following an ugly 42-21 loss to the Bengals.

Darnold was designated to return from injured reserve on Oct. 19, and has been practicing since then. The quarterback suffered a high-ankle sprain in the preseason finale against Buffalo in August.

The Panthers activated Darnold after they fired two assistant coaches Monday: cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni.

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold in the third quarter of a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Bank of America Stadium on Aug. 26, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold being carted off the field during a preseason game against the Bills on Aug. 26, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Carolina fired head coach Matt Rhule last month following a 1-4 start to the season. The staff overhaul also includes the firings of defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley last month.

Interim head coach Steve Wilks said Monday that PJ Walker will remain the team’s starting quarterback for Thursday’s game against the Falcons, despite Walker getting benched at halftime on Sunday and Baker Mayfield throwing two touchdowns in the second half. The short week played a factor in the decision, Wilks told reporters. Mayfield will be the backup.

Walker was benched with the Panthers trailing 35-0 at halftime after completing 3 of 10 passes for 9 yards and two interceptions.

Panthers quarterback PJ Walker rushes past Logan Wilson #55 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Paycor Stadium on Nov. 6, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield passes the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 6, 2022, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.



Mayfield led three late scoring drives while going 14-for-20 with 155 yards and two touchdowns. His 126.0 passer rating was the highest of his Panthers career so far.

Mayfield, who was traded to Carolina by Cleveland in July, was named the Panthers’ starting quarterback over the summer after beating out Darnold in the preseason. But Mayfield struggled under center before he was sidelined with a high-ankle sprain he suffered in Week 5 against the 49ers.

Walker played two straight solid games in replacement of Mayfield, leading the Panthers to a win over the Buccaneers in Week 7, before last week’s overtime loss to the Falcons.