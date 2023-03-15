Sam Coonrod making his case for Mets bullpen job

Here are some nuggets from Mets’ spring training on Tuesday:
Still Perfect
Sam Coonrod pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the Mets in their 5-0 exhibition loss to the Nationals at Clover Park.
The right-hander Coonrod has pitched five scoreless innings over five appearances this spring with seven strikeouts as he competes for a bullpen opening.
In the Woods
William Woods surrendered four earned runs on five hits over 1 ¹/₃ innings.
The right-handed reliever had pitched two shutout innings in his previous appearance.
Caught My Eye
Francisco Alvarez was charged with a catcher’s interference and a passed ball behind the plate.
Both were firsts for the 21-year-old catcher this spring.
Wednesday’s Schedule
Justin Verlander is scheduled to face the Cardinals at 1:10 p.m. in Port St. Lucie.