The Saints, who are coming off a 9-0 “Sunday Night Football” win over the Buccaneers in Week 15, face the Dolphins on “Monday Night Football” this week.

The Dolphins are coming off a six-game win streak after starting the season 1-7. The Saints struggled midseason after losing all of their November games, but they have won their last two matchups. Both teams are coming into Monday night with 7-7 records in the think of the AFC and NFC playoff races.

The Saints will start their fourth quarterback this season with rookie Ian Book under center Monday night. Jameis Winston has remained out since Week 8, and now Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill are on New Orlean’s COVID/reserve list along with 21 other Saints players.

With the Saints dealing with COVID issues, DraftKings Sportsbook has the Dolphins as 3.5-point favorites heading into the game.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Saints vs. Dolphins on “Monday Night Football.” Follow along below for complete results from the NFL Week 16 game.

Saints vs. Dolphins score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F Saints 0 – – – – Dolphins 10 – – – –

Saints vs. Dolphins live updates, highlights from Monday Night Football

(All times Eastern)

End of first quarter: Dolphins 10, Saints 0

8:51 p.m. — Book is sacked by Jerome Baker on third down. The Saints go three-and-out again. The Saints have yet to get a first down.

8:47 p.m. — FIELD GOAL, DOLPHINS. Jason Sanders’ 48-yard field goal is good, giving the Dolphins a larger lead. Dolphins 10, Saints 0.

Wow, not sure what Tua was thinking here. Extremely lucky that Miami was able to recover this fumble. Sanders hits the FG to make it a 10-0 Miami lead. pic.twitter.com/lRzF5W3AMP — FinCuts (@FinCuts) December 28, 2021

8:46 p.m. — Tagovailoa was sacked at the Saints’ 19-yard line on third down. and then fumbled. Dolphins’ Austin Jackson recovered the ball.

8:40 p.m. — Phillip Lindsay advanced two yards for a first down, but was tackled and eventually lost the ball. The ruling on the field was that the defense recovered a fumble, but after further review, Lindsay appeared down from contact, so the ball stays with the Dolphins.

8:38 p.m. — Waddle catches an 18-yard pass from Tagovailoa to put the Dolphins no the Saints’ 42-yard line.

8:31 p.m. — Book is sacked by Christian Wilkins and Emmanuel Ogbah on third down for a loss of 10 yards. The Saints go three-and-out.

8:25 p.m. — TOUCHDOWN, DOLPHINS. Nik Needham intercepts a pass intended for Lil’Jordan Humphrey and runs the ball 28 yards in for a touchdown. Book’s first NFL drive ends in a pick. Dolphins 7, Saints 0.

8:21 p.m. — The Dolphins don’t make it into field goal range, so Ian Book comes onto the field to make his first NFL start.

8:18 p.m. — Tua Tagovailoa throws a short pass to Jaylen Waddle for the Dolphins first first down of the game. After the play, Marcus Lattimore was flagged for unnecessary roughness. The Dolphins move to their own 49-yard line.

Saints vs. Dolphins start time

Date: Monday, Dec. 27

Monday, Dec. 27 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

The Saints vs. Dolphins game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. All “Monday Night Football” games in 2021 are scheduled to begin at 8:15 p.m. ET.

How to watch Monday Night Football

TV channels: ESPN

ESPN Live streams: ESPN+, fuboTV

Saints vs. Dolphins will be broadcast on ESPN with announcers Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick.

You can also stream “Monday Night Football” live online with fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

