Saints turning to Ian Book as Taysom Hill lands on COVID list

The Saints are down another quarterback.

Taysom Hill landed on the COVID-19 list Thursday, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, meaning that Ian Book is next in line to get the start on Monday night against the Dolphins.

Book, a fourth-round pick out of Notre Dame, hasn’t yet made a regular-season appearance. He was fourth on the Saints depth chart behind Jameis Winston (knee injury), Trevor Siemian (COVID list) and Hill.

The Saints started Hill last week in a game they won, though with little thanks to their offense. With Hill going 13 of 27 for 154 yards, they beat the Buccaneers, 9-0.

That win moved New Orleans to 7-7, behind the Vikings and Eagles on tiebreakers in the wild-card standings. That makes this week’s game against Miami — another 7-7 team — critical.

Ian Book warms up before a game against the Atlanta Falcons. Getty Images

But the Saints will need to win behind Book, whose last start came in the College Football Playoff against Alabama on New Year’s Day.

Book had his best year as Notre Dame’s starter in 2020, leading the Irish to an undefeated regular-season record as a fifth-year senior, including an upset win over Clemson. But Notre Dame lost two straight games to close the season — to the Tigers in the ACC Championship Game and to Alabama in the CFP.

Taysom Hill carries the ball against the Bucs Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Beating the Dolphins will likely require more from Book, and with less situational experience.