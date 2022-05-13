Saints signs wide receiver Jarvis Landry

Jarvis Landry is heading back to the Bayou.

The wideout announced on Friday that he is signing with the Saints. Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported that the deal with New Orleans is for one year.

Landry, who grew up in Louisiana and played collegiately at LSU, is entering his ninth season in the NFL. His first four years were spent with the Dolphins, followed by four with the Browns.

The 29-year-old battled a knee injury all last season, ultimately missing five games. He finished with 52 catches for 570 yards and two touchdowns.

It was a disappointing season all around in Cleveland with Odell Beckham Jr. essentially forcing his way out of town midseason. Quarterback Baker Mayfield played through a shoulder injury and the team finished 8-9, missing the postseason.

Landry will add another capable set of hands to the Saints receiving corps, which hopes to get Michael Thomas back this year after an ankle injury kept him out all of last season. New Orleans also drafted wide receiver Chris Olave out of Ohio State in the first round.

Jameis Winston appears to have the inside edge to be the starting quarterback for the Saints next season, thought the team also brought in veteran Andy Dalton.

Dennis Allen was promoted to head coach of the Saints after serving for seven years as defensive coordinator under Sean Payton. The longtime coach retired — at least for the time being — at the start of the offseason.