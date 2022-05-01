Saints renew push to sign Tyrann Mathieu after NFL Draft 2022

The Honey Badger could be on his way back to Louisiana.

After the NFL Draft came and went without the Saints adding a safety, New Orleans is expected to make a renewed push to land Tyrann Mathieu in free agency, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Mathieu, a native of the city, played college ball up the road in Baton Rouge, participating in the 2011 National Championship Game at the Superdome, in which Alabama beat LSU, before getting kicked off the team before the next season over violating team rules.

Mathieu, who had three interceptions last season, reportedly visited the Saints in April and did a virtual visit with the Eagles. The Chiefs replaced Mathieu, who will be 30 next season, in free agency when they signed Justin Reid.

Tyrann Mathieu could be heading back to his native New Orleans. Getty Images

Eagles GM Howie Roseman was asked about Mathieu on Sunday, only telling reporters that the team will “continue to look at that position.”

The Saints currently have C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Maye at safety. Clearly, there’s a belief there that they have room to improve. Their second-round pick, Alontae Taylor, is listed as a cornerback but could play both positions in the secondary.