Saints’ Gayle Benson has no idea if Sean Payton is coming back

Is Sean Payton returning to the New Orleans Saints? Nobody knows, not even their owner.

Gayle Benson was asked about the coach’s plans Monday and made no attempt to pretend she knew what is going to happen.

“We don’t know,” she said. “Who knows? We’ll find out soon, I guess. I don’t think any of us know, but he’ll let us know soon enough.”

Payton has coached the Saints since 2006 — except for 2012, when he was suspended for the season in the wake of Bountygate. The team won the Super Bowl in the 2009-10 season, and Payton’s regular-season record is a robust 152-89.

Even this season, when the Saints started the trio of Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian, the team finished above .500.

If former WFAN legend Mike Francesa has his way, the Giants would make a run at Payton.

“The Giants need to take this opportunity to trade for Sean Payton,” Francesa tweeted Monday. “He is the right coach to rebuild this mess.”

Saints owner Gayle Benson (l.) doesn’t know if head coach Sean Payton (r.) will return for the 2022 season. AP

Payton spent three years as the Giants’ offensive coordinator, from 2000-2002.

The Post’s Andrew Marchand also linked Payton to another job on Monday — but not on the sidelines. He reported that Fox Sports would likely have interest in the coach as a studio commentator if he takes a gap year (or more) away from coaching in the NFL.