Saints’ Cameron Jordan wins fine appeal for allegedly faking injury

Cameron Jordan is already winning in the offseason.

After appealing, the New Orleans Saints defensive end will not have to pay a $50,000 fine for allegedly faking an injury back in December, according to a Friday report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The 33-year-old, along with other members of the Saints’ organization, appealed a massive fine worth over $550,000 after allegedly planning a delay of game during the Saints’ 17-16 loss against the Buccaneers during Week 13.

During a crucial no-huddle play in the fourth quarter, the seven-time Pro Bowler took a knee on the field, went into a medical tent, and returned to the game after getting taped up, leading the NFL to believe the Saints lied about the injury. The Saints later proved Jordan suffered a mid-foot sprain — and the defensive end called the fine “ridiculous.”

Cameron Jordan had a massive $50,000 fine rescinded after going through an appeal. Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The seven-time Pro Bowler entered into a medical tent after going down with a foot sprain. Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Juwan Johnson, one of Jordan’s teammates in New Orleans, poked fun of the news, with the tight end asking Jordan on Twitter to let him know “when you get your money back bro.”

Jordan quipped in a retweet to Johnson, saying “bout to be in my accounts scouring the get back.”