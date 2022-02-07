Saints’ Alvin Kamara arrested in Las Vegas after Pro Bowl on suspicion of battery

Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas after playing in the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced that Kamara was arrested and charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Please click on the document below for more information on the arrest of Alvin Kamara. This investigation is still ongoing, anyone with any information about this incident is urged to call 702-828-3204 or contact @CrimeStoppersNV pic.twitter.com/QoUY9tEQT1 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 7, 2022

LVMPD said it was called Saturday afternoon after a hospital patient reported being battered at a nightclub. The batterer was later identified as Kamara, police said.

Kamara, 26, was taken into custody without incident, LVMPD said, adding that the investigation is ongoing

According to Spotrac, Kamara is under contract to the Saints through the 2026 season. He’s slated to make a base salary of $5.5 million in 2022 and will count $14.5 million against the team’s salary cap.