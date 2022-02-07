The Hamden Journal

Saints’ Alvin Kamara arrested in Las Vegas after Pro Bowl on suspicion of battery

Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas after playing in the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced that Kamara was arrested and charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. 

LVMPD said it was called Saturday afternoon after a hospital patient reported being battered at a nightclub. The batterer was later identified as Kamara, police said.

Kamara, 26, was taken into custody without incident, LVMPD said, adding that the investigation is ongoing 

According to Spotrac, Kamara is under contract to the Saints through the 2026 season. He’s slated to make a base salary of $5.5 million in 2022 and will count $14.5 million against the team’s salary cap.

