Saint Peter’s upsets Murray State to advance into Sweet 16

Saint Peter’s is going to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

The Peacocks, who stunned No. 2 Kentucky as the No. 15 seed Thursday, wreaked more havoc in the East Region bracket, scoring a 70-60 victory over No. 7 seed Murray State on Saturday night in Indianapoolis.

KC Ndefo led St. Peter’s with 17 points and Doug Edert, Thursday’s hero, chipped in with 13 to propel the Peacocks.