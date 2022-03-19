Saint Peter’s upsets Murray State to advance into Sweet 16

Saint Peter’s is going to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.
The Peacocks, who stunned No. 2 Kentucky as the No. 15 seed Thursday, wreaked more havoc in the East Region bracket, scoring a 70-60 victory over No. 7 seed Murray State on Saturday night in Indianapoolis.
KC Ndefo led St. Peter’s with 17 points and Doug Edert, Thursday’s hero, chipped in with 13 to propel the Peacocks.
Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.